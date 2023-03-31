Arijit Singh Kicks Off IPL Opening Ceremony 2023 With His Hit Songs

Arijit Singh, on March 31, performed at the IPL opening ceremony, kickstarting the latest season of Indian Premier League. The event took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The singer sung Vande Mataram followed by his Brahmastra Part One: Shiva song Kesariya. Other songs included Channa Mereya, Apna Banale, Kabira, Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, Namah Shivay, Dance Ka Bhoot Chadheya, Galat, Twist, Tere Pyaar Mein, Ghoongro toot Gaye, Hawayein, Namah Om among others.

The singer could be seen sporting a casual avatar. After his stage performance, Arijit Singh went around the stadium singing Namah Om and other hits, playing his guitar. He was seen waving at the people present in the stadium and also joining his hands. Arijit Singh perfomed for over thirty minutes. He ended his performance with India Jeetega song.

Other than Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia also performed at the event. Tamannaah Bhatia danced to hit numbers like Oo Antava and Fire. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna danced to her hit songs Srivalli, Saami Saami from her blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

About IPL 2023

IPL's grand event will be followed by the season opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This year's IPL is special for fans as it is happening for the first time after 2018 in India.