Tamannaah Bhatia Shares First Look Of 'Babli Bouncer'; Film To Be Out On THIS Date

After impressing fans with her impeccable acting skills in Seetimaarr and Maestro, Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to entertain fans with her next film, Babli Bouncer. Babli Bouncer marks Tamannaah's first collaboration with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. The film is set in the backdrop of North India and aims at breaking stereotypes by showing the journey of a female security bouncer.

Ever since the film was announced, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the project. Recently, Tamannaah headed to her social media handle and treated fans with the first-look poster of Babli Bouncer. Along with the poster, Tamannaah also unveiled the release date of the subject-oriented film.

Tamannaah Bhatia unveils first look poster of Babli Bouncer

On Wednesday, the Baahubali actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the intriguing first look of her forthcoming film Babli Bouncer. In the poster, Tamannah is seen donning an all-black outfit as she poses like a bouncer while keeping her hands folded. Sharing the first look, Tamannah also shared details about the film's release. Babli Bouncer will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 23. She wrote in the caption, "Oye bawale suna kya? Aa gaya hai Babli Bouncer ka time! Dilon ko yeh jodegi, ya khub hadiyaan todegi? Pata chalega jald hi! Here’s the first look of #BabliBouncer, streaming from Sept 23 only on # DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex". Take a look:

Tamannaah Bhatia pens a heartfelt note as she wraps up Babli Bouncer's shoot

Earlier on May 5, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures as she detailed her journey of filming Babli Bouncer. Thanking 'finest director' Madhur Bhandarkar for giving her this opportunity, Tamannaah added, "He is a director who is so kind to everyone on and off the sets and so effortless with his work. His happy, childlike, relaxed energy really rubbed off on everyone and that helped each one of us deliver our very best." She concluded by expressing gratitude to 'the team of most talented and kind-hearted people'. Take a look:

More about Babli Bouncer

The film will see Tamannaah in a never seen avatar. Morever, the project, which is being billed as a 'coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone', is set in the 'bouncer town' of North India- Asola Fatehpur. Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Apart from Tamannaah the film will also star Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid and others in pivotal roles. Morever, it will be relased in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

