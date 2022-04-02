'Babli Bouncer': Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar & Team Celebrate Gudi Padwa On Sets

Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar and the team of their forthcoming film Babli Bouncer recently marked Gudi Padwa celebrations on the film's sets. The festival, which marks the beginning of the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, saw Tamannaah and the director wearing vibrant turbans as they posed for pictures. Sharing a trail of pictures from the on-set celebrations, Tamannaah wished all her fans on the occasion.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar & Babli Bouncer team celebrate Gudi Padwa

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, April 2, the Himmatwala actor dropped glimpses alongside Bhandarkar from the celebrations and wrote, "Thank you Madhur sir for always adding festivities to our work days, happy Gudi Padwa everyone."

Meanwhile, Bhandarkar also took to his Instagram and shared a video, along with pictures of the film's team marking the festivity. In the caption, he mentioned, "Team of film #Bablibouncer from the sets wishing everyone a Happy Gudi Padwa."

Earlier in March, the team completed the first schedule of the film, and marking the occasion, Bhatia shared glimpses from the wrap-up party while penning a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Time flies when you're having the best time everrr! I can't believe that it's already a wrap on the first schedule of #bablibouncer @imbhandarkar sir you are the reason the set reverberates with such a childlike ,happy and peaceful energy , we have worked non stop but never even at one point felt like we were at work. Thank you for bringing out the best in me and I can’t wait to get back to shoot very soon."

Meanwhile, Bhandarkar's upcoming project also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid among others in pivotal roles. It has been bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. The film is expected to release sometime this year in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAMANNAAHSPEAKS/ PR)