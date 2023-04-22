Bandra Teaser: Dileep Packs A Solid Punch, Romances Tamannaah Bhatia | Watch

The teaser of Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming film Bandra was released on the occasion of Eid. It also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Dino Morea, Lena, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Dara Singh Khurana and Amit Tiwari in supporting roles. Dileep plays the role of a gangster, caught up with his emotions and line of work in the tale of head vs heart.

Fans of Dileep quickly flooded social media with 'Badra teaser' hashtags, sharing their views on what to expect from the action drama. Bandra is directed by Arun Gopy, who collaborated on Ramaleela with Dileep. The new film is billed as a mass entertainer. Udaykrishna is the writer and promises to bring the best out of Dileep.

Bandra teaser: Dileep packs a solid punch

Dileep is seen bashing his rivals left, right and centre in the teaser of Bandra. He plays the role of gangster Alan Alexander Dominic. The bearded look with hair styled back add depth to his characterisation. The film seems to have a high production value and Dileep is shot in high-contrast lighting. The short video also hints at a romance track with Tamannaah Bhatia. A family angle will add more emotions to the action-packed film.

Tamannah makes debut in Malyalam cinema

Fans on social media have also been sharing stills of the film and praising the look and feel of it. The teaser video of Bandra also featured a glimpse of Bandra in Mumbai, forts in Rajasthan, and some romantic moments of Alan and Tamannaah's character, who is making her Malayalam film debut opposite Dileep. The film also stars other non-Malayali actors. Bandra is produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films. The release date will be announced soon.