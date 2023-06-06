Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Tease Intense Chemistry In Lust Stories 2 Amid Dating Rumours

The second installment of the direct-to-OTT anthology series, Lust Stories 2, has recently unveiled its trailer, showcasing a stellar cast. One exciting aspect of the trailer is the appearance of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sharing the screen for the first time. It would be interesting to watch their on-screen chemistry amid the rumours of them dating in real life.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's rumoured relationship

(Tamannaah and Vijay have been spotted together on several occasions | Image: Twitter)

Following a new year party in Goa, a video capturing Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia allegedly getting close to each other went viral on social media. Despite the attention it garnered, neither of them addressed the incident publicly. However, this was not an isolated occurrence, as the two actors were subsequently spotted together on multiple occasions.

Recently, the couple was caught in frames by shutterbugs, donning matching outfits that showcased their synchronicity. Dressed in black power suits, they exuded couple goals. Although they were seen exiting a place together, they appeared to be looking in different directions. This hints at a potential brewing connection between them, leaving fans intrigued about their relationship.

More on Lust Stories 2

(Kajol and Neena Gupta also star in Lust Stories 2 | Image: screengrab from NetflixIndia/YouTube)



Lust Stories 2 features the anthology genre being embraced by 4 directors - Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. Besides Tamannaah and Vijay, the anthology film also stars Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Rasika Dugal and Angad Bedi among other names.

Just like its first part this part again will bring out bold, diverse and progressive stories from different parts of the country. The makers are lookng forward to again create some buzz around sensitive issues. Lust Stories 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix starting June 29.