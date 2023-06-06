Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Kajol, Mrunal Thakur Define Relationships From A Woman's POV

Lust Stories 2 makers have unveiled the first teaser of the film helmed by four credible filmmakers. The movie comprising nine actors and four directors will showcase four new stories with multiple shades of lust. Lust Stories 2 will shed light on relationships in the modern era from an Indian woman's viewpoint.

The 57-second teaser began with the text "International Emmy Nominated Film Lust Stories Returns" appearing on the screen. Following that, the makers shared a glimpse of all the actors including Kajol, Neena Gupta, and Mrunal Thakur, among others, in different scenarios. At the beginning of the teaser, fans saw Neena Gupta explaining to the younger generation why it is important to test everything before actually going after it, be it a car or a husband. The clip further showed several happy moments between the cast of the movie. The teaser ended with the release date, which is June 29, 2023. Check the teaser below:

Team behind Lust Stories 2

(The poster of the film titled Lust Stories 2 features nine actors and four directors. | Image: PR handout)

Four critically acclaimed filmmakers including R. Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh have brought together a set of relatable stories. The star cast of the second edition of Lust Stories will feature Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, and Neena Gupta. Some other actors include Kumud Mishra, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Tillotama Shome.

Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma have been credited as the writers of this film. Apart from them, Pooja Tolani, Rishi Virmani, and Saurabh Choudhary have also contributed to the storyline of this upcoming movie. Lust Stories 2 backed by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala will be released on Netflix.

The first edition of the Lust Stories was released on June 15, 2018, on Netflix. The Emmy-nominated film was directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Meanwhile, the star cast of the film included Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal among others. The plot of the film revolved around Indian women and their modern relationships as well.