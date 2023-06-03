Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Twin In Stylish Black Outfits On Date Night

Dahaad star Vijay Varma and actress Tamannaah Bhatia were recently captured together in a photograph, fueling speculations about their relationship. The rumored couple has been making waves in the media, with many suspecting that they are currently dating.

Pictures of their latest public appearance have been circulating on social media. Intensifying the curiosity surrounding their alleged romance. One of the pictures of them walking together was shared by a paparazzi account.

In this picture they were spotted walking together, their gazes fixed in different directions. The actors made a fashion statement by donning matching black suits, showcasing their impeccable coordination. Take a glimpse of their stunning coordinated look below.

Varma's co-stars pull his leg with Tamannaa's name

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been the centre of dating rumours for a while. Gulshan Devaiah, who starred alongside Vijay Varma in the web series Dahaad, recently gave his reaction to the dating rumours between the couple. Previously from the promotions of Dahaad, a video had gone viral where Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Soham Shah were teasing Varma by the deliberate use of the word Tamannaa.

A few weeks ago they were captured leaving a building while wearing masks, adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship. The video footage also revealed a glimpse of a well-known multiplex sign, sparking speculation that they might have enjoyed a movie date together.

Vijay Varma makes memorable Cannes 2023 appearance

(Vijay Varma at the French Riviera at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 | Image: itsvijayvarma/Instagram)

Varma returned to the Cannes Film Festival after a decade. The Darlings actor was part of the India pavilion, which was inaugurated by the minister of state in the ministry of information and broadcasting on India, L Murugan. He could be seen looking dapper in a white satin angrakha, which he paired with wide-legged pants with embroidery and a blazer. His short hair, which he also sported in his latest web series Dahaad was a big winner in the midst of the sunny French Riviera weather.

He struck stylish poses with the Mediterranean Sea in the background. While the Gully Boy star is set to make his red carpet-debut, his off-duty style is winning fans over. Not just stylish and off-beat, Vijay's look is a contemporary take on fusion clothing. As per the reports, this look of the actor has been put together by Anamika Khanna.