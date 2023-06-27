Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Walk Red Carpet As A Couple At Lust Stories 2 Premiere

Speculations over Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's romantic involvement were laid to rest recently when the actress confirmed that they are dating. The lovebirds graced the Lust Stories 2 premiere held in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 27 together marking their first official appearance as a couple.

3 things you need to know

Lust Stories 2 marks Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's first professional collaboration.

The two sparked an 'organic' romance on the sets of the anthology film, the actress confirmed.

Tamannah also said that she broke her 'no kiss policy' on screen for Vijay.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma arrive for Lust Stories 2 premiere

Tamannaah and Vijay made a collective entry for the Lust Stories 2 premiere. The two also appeared to be colour-coded. Both chose formal ensembles for the event. While Tamannah turned out in a formal collared shirt with a grunge high-rise skirt carrying a unique silhouette, Vijay wore an oversized suit set with subtle floral around the lapels.



The two were caught beaming at each other as they happily posed together for the cameras. The two have progressively warmed up to the idea of speaking about each other to the paparazzi. Prior to the release of the Lust Stories 2 trailer which revealed Tamannaah and Vijay's professional collaboration, the 2 had been rather hush about their rendezvous around Mumbai.

(Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrive for the Lust Stories 2 premiere | Image: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia broke her no-kiss policy for Lust Stories 2



Tamannaah Bhatia had an iron-clad no-kiss policy when it came to her choices in films across all the industries that she has worked in. Tamannaah had religiously adhered to the same for 17 long years. She however, decided to forego the clause for Lust Stories 2. Reportedly, when Tamannaah had shared the news with Vijay, all the actor could respond with at the moment was a simple 'Thank you'. Lust Stories 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix starting June 29.