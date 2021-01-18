'Tandav' Makers Release Statement After FIR Lodged For Controversial Scene In Webseries

The political drama series Tandav, released on Amazon Prime Video last week, is facing flak for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a manner hurtful to religious sentiments of people. An FIR was lodged against series director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night.

Taking cognisance of complaints over the web series, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday sought an explanation from the Amazon Prime Video on the issue. Responding to the row, the makers released an official statement on Monday evening and apologised "unconditonally" for hurting the sentiments.

"We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series ‘Tandav’ and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.



The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.'

Tandav controversial scene

In the controversial scene, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub seemed to be enacting a character based on Lord Shiva. He is then heard responding to a query on ‘increasing’ his social media popularity as ‘Ram ji’s followers were increasing.’

Tandav, starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has created, directed and produced the political drama with Himanshu Kishan Mehra and it is written by Gaurav Solanki, best known for Article 15

