Tanhaji And Wifi Bond Over 'cheesecake', Have A Look At The Picture

Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram and posted a story about celebrating the success of the trailer of the film Tanhaji. He wrote that he was celebrating the great response received to the trailer with the on-screen Tanhaji himself. Anil Kapoor was seen having a cheesecake along with Ajay Devgn who plays the role of the warrior. Check out the picture here.

Anil Kapoor shared a collage consisting of four pictures. In the pictures, he is seen having a conversation with Ajay Devgn, who cuts the cake and feeds it to Kapoor. Ajay Devgn is seen wearing an all-black attire while Anil Kapoor matches him by wearing a black hoodie.

About Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn will be seen in the upcoming historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. Ajay will be essaying the role of the warrior while the role of his on-screen wife will be played by his actual wife, Kajol. The movie revolves around the life of a 17th-century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader, Tanaji Malusare. The trailer of the movie was released yesterday and it has received a thunderous response from the netizens.

Fan reactions

Baki bollywood ek taraf, aur @ajaydevgn ek taraf...💪💪

Wow... what a great trailer 🔥🔥🔥 #TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/idHJJeN9PZ — The Houshikalakar (@D_Houshikalakar) November 19, 2019

The trailer of the movie is currently trending on number 3 on Youtube, while the movie is trending at number 1 on Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows. Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero has received great response from netizens as well as many Bollywood celebrities. Veteran producer Boney Kapoor, as well as actor Rahul Dev, has complimented the trailer of the upcoming film.

Anil Kapoor will be seen in the multi-starrer comedy movie Pagalpanti, where he plays the role of Wifi Bhai. Apart from Kapoor, John Abhram, Ileana D’cruz, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela as well as Pulkit Samrat amongst others are a part of the film. Pagalpanti will release this year on November 22. Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

