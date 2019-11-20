Tanhaji: Saif Ali Khan's Character Reminds Us Of Ranveer Singh From Padmaavat; Here's Why

Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of most talked-about films the year. The trailer released in 3D yesterday and the film is being compared with many films of the same genre. One similar comparison can be made with Udaybhaan Singh's character which is portrayed by Saif Ali Khan in Tanhaji to Alauddin Khilji's character portrayed by Ranveer Singh in the blockbuster superhit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Both the antagonist are showcased in the most vicious avatars, be it their costumes or their gruesome screenplay time.

Similarities between the antagonist in Tanhaji and Padmaavat

The audience is excited to see Saif Ali Khan in an antagonist role. If the trailer is anything to go by, the antagonist in Tanhaji looks like it is going to be similar to Khilji's character from Padmaavat. Why? Both the antagonists in the respective films try to kill the protagonist in the film. Besides that, Saif's bearded look and the kohled eyes remind us of Ranveer's look from Padmaavat. The history of Indian cinema will remember Ranveer Singh's epic portrayal as Allaudin Khilji in Padmaavat and according to the recent Tanhaji trailer release, we can expect the same from Ajay Devgn's film as well. Check out the trailer of Tanhaji and decide for yourself if you can find the same gruesome similarity between Saif Ali Khan's portrayal with Ranveer Singh's portrayal in Padmaavat.

Ajay Devgn will play the role of Tanhaji Malusare, the famous warrior and commander from the military army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 17th-century who played an important role during the battle of Sinhagad. Whereas, Udaybhaan Singh was a Rajput military head from the Mughal army who fought against Tanhaji Malusare and the Maratha Army. The movie will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

Ajay Devgn: Upcoming movies

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in his first-ever multi-lingual film titled Maidaan. The film will reportedly release in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. Amit Sharma is directing the movie and aims to familiarise the audience with the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim who had heralded the golden years of Indian football. Southern India beauty Keerthy Suresh is being paired opposite Ajay Devgn.

