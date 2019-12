Tanhaji: Full Cast Introduced By Ajay Devgn On Social Media; Check It Out

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's first trailer was recently released on YouTube. The film is a periodic historical action film based on the life Tanaji Malusare who was a Maratha military leader. The trailer has garnered an abundance of praise getting over 28 million views within a day of its launch. It has a reported budget of 150 crores and will also be available to watch in 3D format. Om Raut, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed Marathi film Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush has directed the film. Produced under Ajay Devgn's home production and the T-series banner, the film all set for January 10, 2020 release. Here is the full star cast of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Also read: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Details On Saif's Character 'Udaybhaan'

Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji

Also read: Salman Khan's Reaction To Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Trailer Will Leave You In Splits

Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh

Also read: Ajay Devgn spills the bean on working with his wife Kajol again in Tanhaji

Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Also read: Tanhaji: Saif Ali Khan's character reminds us of Ranveer Singh from Padmaavat; here's why

Kajol as Savitribai Malusare

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji

Padmavati Rao as Jijamata

Luke Kenny as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.