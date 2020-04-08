Ahan Shetty Is All Hearts As Tania Shroff Shares Stunning Mirror Selfie | See Pic

many celebrities love indulging in some social media PDA where they go on to give fans complete couple goals. Ahan Shetty has always managed to make headlines with his adorable social media banter with his ladylove Tania Shroff. And their recent adorable banter will make you smile.

Tania Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of her covered in a towel taking a mirror selfie. The picture posted by her was loved by her fans and friends but seems like more than anyone beau Ahan Shetty loved it the most.

Ahan Shetty went on to comment on Tania Shroff’s post. He commented with two hearts, one white and one black. Check out Ahan Shetty's comment on Tania Shroff’s stunning picture below.

Also read | Tara Sutaria To Romance Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty In Sajid Nadiadwala’s Next

According to reports, the two have been dating since their school days. The two often share adorable pictures. Looking at their Instagram handle it is quite evident that two love travelling as they go on to post several travel pictures on their social media handle. They also keep leaving adorable comments on each other’s post. Check out a few adorable pictures of them below.

Also read | Tara Sutaria To Romance Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty In Sajid Nadiadwala’s Next

Also read | Ahan Shetty And Tania Shroff Walk-In Together At Armaan's Wedding, Look Stunning Together

On the work front

Ahan Shetty is all set to star alongside Tara Sutaria in his debut film titled Tadap. The film is reportedly based on a thriller genre and is a remake of the South Indian film RX 100. The film Tadap is directed by Milan Luthria. As per reports, the film is also expected to release on September 18, 2020.

Also read | Ahan Shetty And Tania Shroff Walk-In Together At Armaan's Wedding, Look Stunning Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.