Ahan Shetty And Tania Shroff Walk In Together At Armaan's Wedding, Look Stunning Together

Bollywood elite couple Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff recently attended Armaan Jain’s wedding together. The couple has been dating for quite some time now. They stunned everyone with their sartorial choice as they arrived for the wedding.

Armaan Jain is a prominent name in the industry. He married his childhood friend Anissa Malhotra. The ceremony was graced by the presence of a number of prominent Bollywood celebrities. Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff were amongst the couples who walked in hand in hand. The duo rocked the wedding look effortlessly.

Ahan Shetty was dressed in a classic black suit with a white shirt. He skipped the tie and looked comfortable and classy at the same time. He went for basic black shoes with the look. Tania Shroff was seen dressed in a shimmery lehenga. The lehenga was of light rose gold shade which had heavy silver work done all over it. The blouse was short and had a V-neck. What stood out about the blouse was the sleeve which had glitter thread hanging all over the arm portion. The skirt was full of symmetrical design with a thin border. In accessories, she went for stone earrings and a few rings. Tania Shroff's makeup was mostly brown dominant. Have a look at their outfits here.

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff have been dating for quite some time now. According to a report by a leading daily, they're childhood sweethearts. The two have been spotted together on various occasions and vacations. The two have been vocal about their love even on social media as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns at cousin’s wedding

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned at her cousin Arman Jain’s wedding on Monday. The actor was seen dressed in a yellow saree, paired with a golden sleeveless blouse. In accessories, the actor was seen wearing heavy stone earrings. Her hair was tied into a low bun decorated with jasmine flowers. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing minimum makeup and an evident black bindi.

