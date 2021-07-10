Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up On Her Constant Comparison With Kajol, Says 'I Can't Be Her'

Tanisha Mukerjee, best known for her performances in Bollywood and regional Indian cinema recently broke her silence on how she was compared with her sister, Kajol during the initial days of her acting career. She even opened up about how Kajol had to go through the same during her initial days. Tanishaa on her comparison with Kajol, “‘I can’t be her.”

Speaking to a leading daily, Tanishaa Mukerjee spoke about how she was expected to compete with her sister and Bollywood superstar, Kajol. “There have been points in life in the beginning of my career when everybody looked at me and expected me to look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol. I was like, ‘I can’t be her. She’s got green eyes, much taller than me, curly hair and she’s nothing like me, “ she said. Speaking about how Kajol must’ve gone through the same during her debut in Bollywood, she stated, “I am sure she must have also had it when mom was concerned. We’ve dealt with that and luckily for us, we have a great mother, who has this amazing confidence. She would tell us, ‘you need to shine, you are a person and you need to be yourself.”

Reacting to how people compared her with her sister, she added, “ “It might sound a bit egotistical on my part but I don’t compute it in my brain. No two people in this world can be compared. Not a single soul can be compared to another soul. We all have our own individualities. The moment you start cherishing, comparisons go out of the window,”.



Tanishaa Mukerjee’s movies

Legendary actor, Tanuja's daughter Tanishaa Mukerjee made her Bollywood debut from Pawan S Kaul’s Sssshhh... and went on to appear in a Tamil movie, Unnale Unnale that became a huge hit among the audience and bagged her a nomination under the category of Best Debut Actress. Some of her other movies include Sarkar, Neal N Nikki, Tango Charlie, Sarkar Raj, Kantri, Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao among others. She is currently gearing up for the release of a horror-drama movie, Rosie. The movie will be directed by Vishal Mishra while the plot has been inspired by true events following the case of a missing BPO employee named Rosie.

IMAGE: TANISHAA MUKERJEE FACEBOOK

