Top Tanishk Bagchi Songs To Add To Your Houseparty Playlist

Tanishk Bagchi is winning loads of accolades for his contribution to the music industry. He has provided famous music for hit films like Saaho, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Simbaa, and Kapoor and Sons. His latest release was in the film Marjaavan. The singer made his Bollywood debut with the song Banno from the film Tanu weds Manu. In 2018, Tanishk won the IIFA Award for best music composer for the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Before setting foot in Bollywood, Tanishk used to produce and arrange music for television shows. Here are some of Tanishk Bagchi’s notable songs that you could add to your playlist.

Also read | 'Vaaste’| ‘Dilbar’ Duo Dhvani Bhanushali-Tanishk Bagchi Come Together For An Original This Time And The Chartbuster Has Already Hit A Milestone

The Humma Song

The song is from the film OK Jaanu. The hit number was crooned by A.R. Rahman, Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal and Shashaa Tirupati. The song was picturised on Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor. It was a rendition of the original song by the same name from the film Bombay.

Also read | Bajrangi Bhaijaan: A List Of The Best Songs From The Salman Khan-starrer

Tamma Tamma Again

Tamma Tamma Again is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Bappi Lahiri. The song is from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania which starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. The song is sung by Bappi Lahiri, Anuradha Paudwal, and Badshah. The song was released under T-series. The song is a remake of the old film Thanedaar.

Also read | Zeenat Aman Birtdhay: Best Songs Of The Actors | Laila O Laila And More

O Saki Saki

O Saki Saki is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Vishal-Shekhar. The song was sung by Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar, and B Praak. The lyricist for O Saki Saki is by Tanishk Bagchi and Dev Kohli. The song is from the film Batla House which starred John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur. The song was an item number that featured Nora Fatehi.

Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song was sung by Tanishk Bagchi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon. The lyricist for Psycho Saiyaan was by Tanishk Bagchi and released by T-series. The song is from the film Saaho which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in lead roles.

Also read | Sushmita Sen: Here Are The Biwi No.1 Actor's Best Songs To Listen To On Her Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.