Tanushree Dutta Shares Her Diet That Resulted In Her Losing 18 Kgs In 18 Months

Tanushree Dutta who surprised her fans with the body transformation spoke to a news portal about the 18 kgs weight she lost in 18 months. The actor confessed that the journey wasn't easy and she has been working on it since September 2019.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tanushree revealed that it all began with the one-day fast in 2019 (when she visited a temple in Ujjain) which she then made it a ritual into Monday fasting. After working out on a daily basis, Tanushree then hired a trainer to 'intensify' her workouts and eventually also changed her diet. "I dropped carbs, sugar, gluten from my diet and stuck to soup, salad and juice diet with one cheat day a week. With weight training, intermittent fasting, yoga, swimming and dance classes and switching between all these, I lost weight," Tanushree revealed. READ | Tanushree Dutta comes out in support of influencer Hitesha Chandranee in Zomato row

Tanushree also said that people are now noticing a shift in her 'energy and vibe' along with the weight loss. The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actor, who weighed 80 in 2019, is not 62 kgs. Dutta is now focusing on making a comeback in the film industry and revealed that she is in talks with filmmakers. 'Makers want a crowd-puller and I am crowd-puller," she concluded.

Tanushree Dutta's comeback in Bollywood

While spilling beans around her upcoming projects, the Good Boy Bad Boy actor in her IG post revealed, "At present, I'm in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for Big budget south Projects as well as 12 Casting offices in Mumbai. There are powerful Industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my wellwishers. There are also big production houses I'm talking to for projects in lead roles."