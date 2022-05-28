Tara Sutaria Calls Out Arjun Kapoor's Grammar Error; Latter Promises To Hand Over Account

Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor are all set for the release of Mohit Suri's directorial Ek Villain Returns. Set to release on July 29, 2022, the thriller will show the actors together on the screen for the first time. Sutaria gained fame by appearing in films like Talab, Student Of The Year 2 and the latest Heropanti 2. On the other hand, Kapoor has an impressive filmography with films like Finding Fanny, Aurangzeb and more.

Fans are excited to see how the two stars will perform on screen together. Ahead of the release, the two actors decided to share a glimpse into their chemistry by engaging in playful social media back-and-forth.

Tara Sutaria corrects Arjun Kapoor's grammar

Taking to his Instagram, the 36-year-old actor shared a video of his gym session in Nainital. The actor wrote in the caption, ''Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital with @drewnealpt #NoOffDays #WorkInProgress'' While fans appeared impressed with Kapoor's commitment to fitness, his co-star Tara Sutaria turned teacher as she pointed out his grammatical mistake.

In the comment section, Sutaria wrote, ''In* Nainital not at Nainital @arjunkapoor Arju yaaaaar.'' with a facepalm emoji. Kapoor was quick to react to her comment as he promised to hand over his account to the 26-year-old actor. He playfully called her a professor. He wrote, ''tarasutaria can’t wait for you to write all the right captions for me when we promote V2... handing over my account to you officially very soon Professor Sutaria...''

However, the banter did not end there. Sutaria was quick with a comeback as she replied, ''Obvi. Since you’re my biggest fan I’d be obliged.'' On this, Kapoor commented, ''wow come back and all haan...someone’s in the mood for banter today...''.

More on Ek Villain 2

Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, the film also features John Abraham and Disha Patani. The team recently wrapped up filming the movie as Kapoor shared the pictures from the set. He wrote, ''Hello November, time doesn’t stand still does it ??? From starting Bhoot Police last November to wrapping Ek Villain Returns this November... flowing meandering exploring uncharted territories the journey was & remains continuous (sic)."

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/tarasutaria