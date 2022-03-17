'Ek Villain Returns' Team Complete Shooting Of Film, Arjun-Tara Celebrate Wrap Up Party

Despite the pandemic affecting the shooting conditions, makers of the upcoming film Ek Villain Returns have successfully finished the shooting. The makers announced the same with pictures from the wrap-up party while celebrating the joyful moment. Ek Villain Returns is helmed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release theatrically on July 8, 2022.

The forthcoming action thriller drama is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. Touted as a spiritual sequel to Ek Villain, the film's cast also includes John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the pictures from the wrap-up party on Twitter.

Ek Villain Returns team wrap shooting schedule

The picture shows Tara Sutaria cutting a trail of cakes with director Mohit Suri and Arjun Kapoor in attendance. Earlier in November 2021, Arjun Kapoor had announced the wrap of his schedule for the film. He had shared a picture of him striking a pose in the midst of a scenic location. Looking embroiled in deep thoughts, he wrote, "Hello November, time doesn’t stand still does it ??? From starting Bhoot Police last November to wrapping Ek Villain Returns this November... flowing meandering exploring uncharted territories the journey was & remains continuous (sic)."

The film comes as the sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story, which had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. It followed the journey of a criminal, whose terminally ill wife is killed by a sadistic serial killer. According to reports, actor Aditya Roy Kapur has originally roped in to essay the role enacted by Arjun, however, due to creative differences with Mohit Suri, he later backed out.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, will next feature in Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial Kuttey. Disha will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's production KTina, Yoddha, and the second installment of Mohit Suri's suspense action thriller Malang 2. John Abraham, who was last seen in Sardaar Ka Grandson and Mumbai Saga, will soon be featured in Satyameva Jayate 2. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria will reunite with her SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff, for Heropanti 2.

IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh/Instagram/MohitSuri