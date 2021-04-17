Tara Sutaria Commences Shooting Second Schedule Of 'Ek Villain Returns' With Arjun Kapoor

Actor Tara Sutaria has begun shooting for the second schedule of Ek Villain Returns. The actor took to her official Instagram on April 17 and posted a boomerang of Ek Villain Returns clapboard. She posted the video writing 'Day One'. Tara Sutaria also tagged her co-star Arjun Kapoor, director Mohit Suri and producer Amul Vikas Mohan.

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria leave for Goa

Arjun Kapoor also shared Tara Sutaria's story. Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor jetted off to Goa on April 15. The two stars took to their respective Instagram stories and shared their excitement of beginning with the second schedule of the highly anticipated film. After shooting extensively in Mumbai for a month, the crew shifted to Goa amid the rising cases of COVID-19. Tara shared a picture while going to the airport and wrote, “Aye Villain, you ready? Let’s go.” On the other hand, Arjun shared the pictures and wrote, “Aye Villain, Let’s do this.”

Director Mohit Suri had shared a selfie from the airport, where he was seen adopting extra security measures to protect himself from the deadly virus. Talking about the film’s second schedule shoot to Goa, Ekta Kapoor shared, “Shooting during these times is hard on the cast & crew, but they’ve shown fantastic resilience and great teamwork and have turned things around at such short notice; we are ready to roll this week. The scale and mounting of the film call for live, scenic locales instead of studio floors. Also, Goa has always been a character in itself in Mohit’s films. So I am excited to see how Mohit will showcase Goa in Ek Villain Returns.”

The shooting of the film commenced in March where John Abraham and Disha Patani were spotted in Mumbai shooting for the same. Earlier, while spilling the beans around the project, director Mohit Suri called the film his 'dream project' and was always keen on making the sequel. Talking about the same, he said, "Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure you that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.