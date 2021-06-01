Tara Sutaria Reminisces On Her 'sleepy Mornings In Goa'; Shares A Sun-kissed Selfie!

Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her getaway in Goa. Soon to be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, the actress could not help, but reminisce on her Goa holiday amidst the ongoing crisis of the pandemic and extending lockdown's. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's latest Instagram story.

Tara Sutaria's 'Sleepy Mornings in Goa'

The 25-year-old actress took to her Instagram story to share a sun-kissed selfie from her mornings in Goa. She informed her fans that she missed the 'Sleepy mornings in Goa' with a bunch of emojis. The young actress was recently spotted jetting off to Goa along with Arjun Kapoor to commence the second schedule shoot of her movie, Ek Villain Returns.

Check out some more photos of Tara Sutaria from her Goan vacation right here.

Tara Sutaria's photos of her getaways

Enjoying traveling, the actress has a penchant for documenting her vacay moments on social media for her fans. A few months ago, the actress shared a picture of her facing the sea in the Maldives and donning a bikini with a quirky caption writing, 'Safe to say I had a whale of a time '. She also shared a sunkissed picture writing 'Maldivian mornings'.

Continuing her saga of Maldives photos, Tara shared stunning bikini pictures sunbathing on the decks of Maldives. The young actress also celebrated her birthday in the Maldives and shared a picture sporting a red bikini. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's photos from her overseas tour.

More on Tara Sutaria's latest posts and projects

Recently, the actress paid tribute to her grandmother by sharing monochrome pictures of them together. Adding to her saga of throwback pictures, she shared her cover story photo for Femina India on her Instagram. On the occasion of Mother's Day, she shared multiple pictures of her mother and grandmother and penned down an emotional note for them.

Starting her acting career as a child artist, Tara appeared in several Disney shows like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and Oye Jassie. She marked her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with the movie Student of the Year 2 and later appeared in Marjaavaan. Tara's upcoming movies include Milan Luthria's Tadap, Ahmed Khan's Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns.

