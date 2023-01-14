Tara Sutaria Shares Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Aadar Jain; 'Thought Of You...'

Amid breakup rumours with Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria shared pictures of herself from a candle night dinner date on her Instagram account on Friday. Tara's dreamy pictures were accompanied by a cryptic post. In the pictures, Tara could be seen wearing a white dress.

The 'Ek Villain Returns' actor wrote: "The very thought of you and I forget to do the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do. I'm living in a kind of daydream. I'm happy as a king. And foolish though it may seem, to me that's everything."

Check out her Instagram post below:

Tara Sutaria ignores break-up questions

Tara Sutaria was recently photographed by the paparazzi at the airport following the breakup rumours with Aadar Jain. When they inquired about her breakup, Tara declined to answer. After thanking the paps, she immediately went inside the airport.

Tara and Aadar, who haven't confirmed their breakup, have been in a relationship for a while now. They were often spotted together on different occasions and Tara was often pictured with the Kapoor family.

Aadar Jain is the grandson of Raj Kapoor and the son of Reema and Manoj Jain. In 2017, he made his acting debut with the film 'Qaidi Band' and was last seen in the movie 'Hello Charlie' with Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Tara made her acting debut in 2019 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2'. She last featured in 'Ek Villain Returns'. Tara will next appear in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's 'Apurva'.