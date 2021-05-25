Tara Sutaria Travels Down Memory Lane, Recreates Monochrome Photo Of Her Grandmother; See

On Tuesday afternoon, Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria took a trip down memory lane and recreated a monochrome photo of her maternal grandmother. Tara appears like the spitting image of her granny even when both the pictures were clicked from vivid camera angles. Upon seeing the post, fans of Tara Sutaria flooded her comment section with sweet compliments for her.

Tara Sutaria recreates her granny’s photo

In the merged photo, both Tara and her granny have covered their head with the help of a dupatta. The duo accentuates the photo with their contagious smile and while sharing the photo, the Student of the Year 2 star accompanied her post with a heart emoticon. Check out the post shared by Tara Sutaria below:

As soon as the post surfaced online, not only fans but even celebs went berserk over it. while beau Aadar Jain dropped a heart emoticon on the comment section of the post, many fans appreciated the picture with smiles and claps. Here’s taking a quick at how netizens are reacting to the post.

This photo just comes a week after, Tara Sutaria, took to her Instagram story to remember her ‘dapper’ maternal grandfather. The star shared another throwback photo that saw her grandpa holding baby Tara in his arms. Tara penned a heartfelt note alongside the image and said that her grandpa was a ‘dapper gentleman’ who would wear bow-ties at home. Tara added that there can never be anyone like him. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's Instagram story below.

Recently, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Marjaavan star posted yet another emotional post for her mother and her maternal grandmother. Sharing pictures of the duo, Tara referred to her ‘Nani and mum’ as her ‘best friends and favourite women’. In the post, Tara enunciated, “Nani and mum, thank you for being my best friends and favourite women.. For showing us what equality is really about, for always initiating conversations very few kids can have with their families, for being the funniest, warmest, most chic and generous people I have ever known. Happy Mother’s Day”. Here’s taking a glance at it:

(Image: Tara Sutaria's Instagram)

