Tara Sutaria Turns Her 'villain Mode' On; Resumes Filming For 'Ek Villain' Sequel

A major successful movie of 2014, Ek Villain is once again ready to engage the audience with its star-studded cast and fresh story in its sequel, Ek Villain Returns. Spotted several times travelling for the shoot of the movie, the team had to put a halt to the production due to the pandemic. However, exciting news about the recommencement of the shooting was shared by the young actress Tara Sutaria on social media.

Tara Sutaria turns her 'Villain mode' on

Slated for an early release next year, the shooting of Ek Villain Returns was put to an indefinite halt due to the strict guidelines and lockdown in the country. Taking to her Instagram, Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria announced that the shooting of her upcoming sequel movie has officially resumed. In the picture, director Mohit Suri was seen behind the clapperboard. Tara wrote in the caption, "Villain Mode On! #EkVillainReturns shoot resumes 💟🔥". She also shared a story on her Instagram writing, "Days spent behind this are days spent well! Back to filming Villain 2 and the villainy has only just begun". The picture of the microphone hinted at the actress possibly having her song featured in the movie.

Netizens' reaction to Tara's Instagram

Co-star Arjun Kapoor was quick to comment under Tara's post writing, 'Aye Villain..' while many shared enthusiasm about the movie. Fans flooded the comment section with emojis and expressed their anticipation for it to come out on the big screen. Some fans also asked the actress to look out for her health while filming.

More on EK Villain Returns

Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie is set to be released on February 11 next year. The thriller movie is co-produced by T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Featuring a star-studded cast of young actors such as John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, the characters of these actors are not disclosed. However, many fans continue to speculate who the villain would be in the movie.

More on Tara Sutaria's work

Gaining recognition as a child artist in Disney shows, the actress made her adult debut in Bollywood in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey. She went on to appear in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, the young actress has two more movies lined up namely Tadap and Heropanti 2.

