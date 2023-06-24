Tarla Trailer: Huma Qureshi Starrer To Explore Ambitious Journey Of Influential Chef

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022, and fans have been anticipating the announcement of her upcoming projects. Huma’s latest outing is Tarla, where she will be seen portraying the iconic Indian chef Tarla Dalal. The trailer for her upcoming film was released on May 24, 2023.

3 things you need to know:

Huma Qureshi will be seen as the late chef Tarla Dalal in the biopic.

Tarla Dalal was known for her food writing and cooking shows.

She became a Padma Shri recipient in 2007.

Huma Qureshi to turn chef in Tarla

The trailer depicts the earlier aspects of Tarla’s life. In the beginning, viewers can see the introduction of Sharib Hashmi as her soon-to-be husband. As his character, Nalin Dalal states in the trailer, “I have always believed that the emotions of the chef often make it into the food they cook,” Tarla ends up making extremely spicy food to show her disapproval.

(Huma Qureshi as the iconic chef, Tarla Dalal, in the trailer of Tarla)

Tarla’s nature is shown to be highly inquisitive, as she asks questions such as ‘Why is chapati round when paratha can take any shape?’ Her personal life is also shown in larger detail with her husband and family. Notably, Tarla says that she wants to do something in life, but can’t quite answer what that something is.

While Tarla is shown to be interested in cooking, she only cooks non-professionally. However, she turns professional cook upon realising that’s what she loves doing. While she starts off with cooking classes, she eventually becomes the face of television shows. See the trailer below.

Huma Qureshi finds her childhood in Tarla Dalal

During an interview with ANI, Huma said that she was reminded of her childhood by Tarla Dalal. The Double XL actress revealed that her mother would often try recipes from Dalal’s cookbook for her school tiffin. The star also recalled an instance when she worked with her mother to make mango ice cream and said that the role took her back to the same experience. Tarla will be available to stream on Zee5 on July 7, 2023.