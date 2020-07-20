'Tarzan? Mowgli?': Netizens On Milind Soman's 'lockdown In Lonavala' Picture

Milind Soman is spending his lockdown in Lonavala and his latest picture has from the 'jungle' has left fans awed. Standing bare-chest behind green plants, Netizens thought Soman totally gave 'Tarzan or Mowgli' vibes. Some even compared the look with Kiara Advani's popular leaf picture by Dabboo Ratnani.

Sharing a positive message, Soman wrote, "Lockdown in Lonavala!! We are transformed little by little every moment. We are not the same as we were when we we were children, or teenagers, or at any other age. Our bodies, our minds, our attitudes and perceptions are all changing due to internal and external influences."

"Everything we eat, read or watch, every interaction and conversation has an effect. Mindfulness and awareness help to identify and guide this transformation moment by moment so that we may become the people we want to be and create the world we want to live in. Stay positive. Love yourself. Surround yourself with love," Soman added.

Milind Soman's mother has special way to celebrate 81st b'day; celebs call her 'super mom'

Soman's positive posts during the lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.