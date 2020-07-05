Milind Soman's mother has special way to celebrate 81st b'day; celebs call her 'super mom'

Milind Soman has been inspiring people with his fitness, even after he crossed the age of 50. The actor-model, along with wife Ankita Konwar often leave netizens in awe with their workout acts. So one would be curious to know who inspires Milind Soman.

One of those people is his mother Usha Soman, who is also inspiring many others. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Milind has received his ‘fit’ genes from his mom, if her latest video is anything to go by. The lady had a special way to celebrate her 81st birthday on Friday.

Soman Sr showcased her prime fitness by performing push-ups. Dressed in a saree, Milind’s mother is seen effortlessly performing 15 push-ups and was all smiles after doing so. That was not all, her daughter-in-law baked a jaggery vanilla almond cake too for the ‘birthday girl.’

Here’s the video

The video left celebrities awe-struck. They called her ‘super mom’, ‘inspiration’, ‘incredible.’ and ‘goals’, apart from posting emojis.

Happy birthday Aai

Much respect

Give her my namaste Milind ðŸ™ðŸ½ — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 5, 2020

Wow. That’s what you call a SuperMom !!!! Respect âœŠ — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 5, 2020

Earlier, Ankita too had a lovely birthday wish, sharing how Usha Soman was scuba diving last year and how the plans for Bungee Jumping this year were spoiled by coronavirus.

This is not the first time that Milind’s mom has left netizens surprised with her fitness. Be it the mother-son duo skipping or Ankita competing in a one-legged race with her, Usha Soman is fitness goals.

