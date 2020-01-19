Taslima Nasreen Feels Insulted Over Neena Gupta's Regret Of Having A Child Out Of Wedlock

Days after Bollywood actor Neena Gupta's confession of regret for having a child out of wedlock and raising her daughter Masaba all by herself, renowned Bangladeshi author and feminist Taslima Nasreen has expressed her sorrow on the matter.

Nasreen took to her mico-blogging account and stated that as feminists, they had been proud of Badhai Ho actor Neena Gupta for having a baby without being married thereby claiming autonomy on her body.

She added further that the actor's statement of regret after 30 years has come as a shock to her as it defied their shared belief about the institution of marriage as a tool for oppressing women.

Read | No fear of death penalty, many rapes unreported: Taslima Nasreen hits out after Unnao case

Take a look:

We feminists were so proud of Neena Gupta for having a baby without wedlock.She proved her body was her's,choice was her's.After 30 yrs she is now regretting for being pregnant without wedlock. It is a big slap on us who believe marriage is a patriarchal system to oppress women. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 19, 2020

Read | Taslima Nasreen lauds Gehlot's anti-ghoonghat stand; asks about Burqa

In an interview on Wednesday with a local tabloid, actor Neena Gupta opened up about single-handedly bringing up her daughter and now popular designer, Masaba Gupta and said that if she had a choice, she wouldn’t have had a baby outside marriage as a child needs both parents.

She spoke in detail about the difficulties faced by her daughter as she grew up without a father and the prejudice that she faced for being a single mother in a conservative society. However, the mother-daughter duo now has a great bond as they have seen each other through many ups and downs and have grown together as separate individuals.

What's next for Neena Gupta?

The 60-year-old actor was last seen in chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna's film The Last Colour and will be seen next in the Kangana Ranaut starrer film Panga. Neena Gupta will also feature along with her Badhai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana in Hitesh Kewalya's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan based on homosexuality. She will also feature in a cameo appearance in Kabir Khan's '83 as Kapil Dev's mother Raj Kumari Nikhanj.

Read | Taslima Nasreen lauds CAA, urges inclusion of persecuted Muslim free-thinkers

Read | Nusrat Jahan gets Taslima Nasreen's support amid hardliners' attack

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.