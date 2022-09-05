Teachers' Day 2022: Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut & More Post Wishes, Thank Teachers

On Teachers' Day today, several Bollywood stars recalled childhood memories while hailing their teachers for being the foundation of knowledge. Stars like Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and others dedicated special posts on social media while thanking them for shaping their careers.

In a bid to celebrate the efforts of a teacher in a student's life, September 5 is annually celebrated as Teachers’ Day. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born in 1888.

Stars extend wishes on Teachers' Day 2022

Anupam Kher who runs an acting school in Mumbai under the name Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares, shared a video on Twitter while giving a shout-out to each and every teacher in his academy who has given their glorious years in nurturing the best talent with their knowledge. The video also gave tribute to one of the late teachers, Bhatia who left for his heavenly abode recently.

On this #TeachersDay we at @actorprepares celebrate life & times of our beloved teacher #BhatiaSaab who left us recently. He touched lives of thousands of students with his knowledge & humour! He was my 1st teacher & dean when I started the school in 2005. ❤️ #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/nrCvrbpWZz — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2022



Actor-director Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and treated fans with old lost memories from her childhood while penning a note for her beloved teacher. In the picture which she informed is from the time when she was in second grade, a little Kangana can be seen performing on the school's annual day.

"Back home when I went to a small public school in the valley...This picture is from the second class when I performed on the annual day. Happy Teachers' Day to all my teachers I ever had," she wrote in the story. South legend Mammootty also extended wishes on the special day with a post on Twitter. "Happy Teacher's Day," he tweeted.



Meanwhile, Teachers' Day is observed in more than 100 nations, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and India. The day not only acknowledges the immense dedication and zeal of the teachers to prepare a child to face the world but also on issues like employment, training, and significant difficulties that revolve around the job. According to UNESCO, World Teachers Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

IMAGE: PTI/Shutterstock