'Teary-eyed' Vidyut Jammwal Recalls Memories While Paying Tribute To Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2, shook the entire entertainment industry. His close friends and family are still trying to cope up with his sad demise. One of his oldest and best friends, Vidyut Jammwal, recently paid his heartfelt tribute to the actor via Instagram live. Vidyut Jammwal revealed how he met Sidharth Shukla and narrated several incidences of their deep friendship. The actor even broke into tears while talking about his late best friend.

Vidyut Jammwal and Sidharth Shukla were friends for over seventeen years. The Commando actor recently paid his heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla in an Instagram live session. He began the live session by reciting a prayer for his beloved friend. He went on to share when he last met Sidharth Shukla and said, "The last I met Sidharth was on the 15th of July this year." He revealed Sidharth suddenly called him and reached his house. He revealed he and Sidharth Shukla were best friends for the past 15 to 20 years. "Sidharth Shukla has been my best friend because I never had a friend like him," said Jammwal in the session.

How Vidyut Jammwal and Sidharth Shukla meet?

Vidyut Jammwal revealed he met Sidharth Shukla in 2004. He said, "In 2004, I went to the gym and saw this tall and well-dressed guy in the gym. He was wearing a white t-shirt and beige trousers." The actor further shared Sidharth Shukla's gym Mantra "To be the man, you gotta beat the man," and revealed he used to say this to everyone. While sharing an incident, Vidyut Jammwal said he and Sidharth Shukla used to watch Wrestling shows together. The actor revealed, "Shukla was a hardcore action fan."

Vidyut Jammwal recalls his memories with Sidharth Shukla

Vidyut Jammwal's voice broke at several points during the live session as the actor got teary-eyed while recalling several memories about his friend. The two shared a deep bond and were close to each other's family too. Jammwal recalled Sidharth Shukla's mother used to make him Rajma Chawal. He also recalled the time when Sidharth Shukla met Jammwal's mother for the first time and hugged her with utmost love. While sharing his views about Sidharth Shukla, Vidyut said, "He used to respect everyone. There was no one who was not afraid of Shukla and who did not love him." He also said, "Sidharth Shukla is the only actor that I know of, he has never called people up. He used to respect the paps and the media loved him."

In the end, Vidyut Jammwal thanked Sidharth Shukla's fans on the late actor's behalf for loving him. He also dedicated their favourite song See You Again from Furious 7. He also said Sidharth Shukla was always honest and daring. He further said, "He went at the peak of everything. I can vouch for it, he was the happiest."

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA AND VIDYUT JAMMWAL'S INSTAGRAM