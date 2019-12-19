Alia Bhatt's Best Memes That Nearly Broke The Internet In 2019

Alia Bhatt is always followed by a trail of memes. These hilarious memes are not just a take-a-break and scroll-through-social media thing anymore, but it has also got the internet talking. Right from Student Of The Year to Kalank, fans have left no stone unturned in sharing memes about Alia Bhatt. However, Alia has been very sporty about the memes that follow her and has said that it was just a way how people remembered her, as shared by her in one of her interviews. She was last in Kalank, which reportedly did not do well with the audience, but definitely came along with a series of memes. Have a look at Alia’s best memes in 2019 that will surely tickle your funny bone.

Best of Alia Bhatt memes in 2019

1. When Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's sequences in Kalank led to a series of memes

2. When Alia Bhatt was compared with Bhuvan Bam

3. Alia in Gully Boy

Alia is a GUNDI 👊👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/kdfa496e4s — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 10, 2019

4. Kalank review

5. Alia Bhatt's hairstyle

Alia Bhatt has a cameo in the next Ice-Age movie! pic.twitter.com/Pszq1v5h4B — Robin. (@robin_goodx) December 8, 2017

6. Alia and Varun's emotional moment

#KalankTrailer



RBI : Don't share your banking password with anyone



Me : pic.twitter.com/haAodJGJgM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2019

7. Alia Bhatt's meme about dieting

8. Fans after watching Student Of The Year 2

Looks like it is time to get that legendary Alia Bhatt meme out again. #StudentOfTheYear2 #SOTY2Review #StudentOfTheYear2Review pic.twitter.com/J6S3sZCZZn — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) May 10, 2019

9. Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan's selfie

Not A Meme..

Just a pic of *Alia Bhatt with her Bf's Cousin Sister's Husband's First Wife's Daughter*

🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/mHMJZ8Gy2p — Zainab Khan✨ (@znbae1) September 20, 2019

