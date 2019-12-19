The Debate
Alia Bhatt's Best Memes That Nearly Broke The Internet In 2019

Bollywood News

Memes on Alia Bhatt is not something new to see online. Have a look at the most hilarious memes about the 'Brahmastra' actor that stormed the internet in 2019

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt is always followed by a trail of memes. These hilarious memes are not just a take-a-break and scroll-through-social media thing anymore, but it has also got the internet talking. Right from Student Of The Year to Kalank, fans have left no stone unturned in sharing memes about Alia Bhatt. However, Alia has been very sporty about the memes that follow her and has said that it was just a way how people remembered her, as shared by her in one of her interviews. She was last in Kalank, which reportedly did not do well with the audience, but definitely came along with a series of memes. Have a look at Alia’s best memes in 2019 that will surely tickle your funny bone.

Best of Alia Bhatt memes in 2019

1. When Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's sequences in Kalank led to a series of memes

2. When Alia Bhatt was compared with Bhuvan Bam

3. Alia in Gully Boy

Read | Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra song leaked, actors dance on Varanasi ghats.

 

4. Kalank review

Read | Pooja what is this behaviour?: History of the viral meme featuring Bigg Boss 5 contestants

5. Alia Bhatt's hairstyle

6. Alia and Varun's emotional moment

7. Alia Bhatt's meme about dieting

Read | Milind Soman's cryptic post 'Waqt Aa Gaya Hai': Fans say 'bhaagne ka', see memes

8. Fans after watching Student Of The Year 2

9. Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan's selfie

Read | Community leaders in Houston seek permanent memorial for Sikh-American cop

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
