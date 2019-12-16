The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Pooja What Is This Behaviour?: History Of The Viral Meme Featuring Bigg Boss 5 Contestants

Bollywood News

'Pooja what is this behaviour' memes have taken the internet by storm. A lot of people are wondering about its history. Read to know more about the viral meme.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja what is this behaviour

With billions of people using social media every day, plenty of things go viral on the internet. From heartwarming stories of people helping each other to several funny memes, people enjoy a wide range of content on the internet. Recently, an audio meme featuring Pooja Missra and Shonali Nagrani went viral on social media. While netizens seem to have taken inspiration from the famous meme to create content, many people are wondering about its history. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 To See Salman Khan Angry With Arhaan Khan In Today's Weekend Ka Vaar

Pooja what is this behaviour?: Know the history of the meme

The history of the meme, which features Ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Pooja Missra and Shonali Nagrani’s ugly banter, is traced back to Bigg Boss season 5 when the two hurled accusations at each other. In that particular episode, Pooja Missra was called 'violent' by other contestants, as the former-actor broke a plastic broom to scare Shonali Nagrani. Later, Missra indulged in an ugly verbal banter with actor Mahek Chahal and Laxmi Narayan, when they confronted her. However, Pooja Missra was given a second opportunity by Bigg Boss, and she escaped on-spot eviction from the show. Take a look at the video which originated the meme:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 13, 2019 | Paras & Mahira Finally Confess

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Has 'no Entertainment' Anymore? Here's Why Kamal R Khan Thinks So

'Pooja, What is this behaviour' memes:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Kamya Punjabi & Hiten Tejwani Criticize Arhaan Khan & Rashami Desai

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES