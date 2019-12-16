Pooja What Is This Behaviour?: History Of The Viral Meme Featuring Bigg Boss 5 Contestants

With billions of people using social media every day, plenty of things go viral on the internet. From heartwarming stories of people helping each other to several funny memes, people enjoy a wide range of content on the internet. Recently, an audio meme featuring Pooja Missra and Shonali Nagrani went viral on social media. While netizens seem to have taken inspiration from the famous meme to create content, many people are wondering about its history. Here are all the details.

Pooja what is this behaviour?: Know the history of the meme

The history of the meme, which features Ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Pooja Missra and Shonali Nagrani’s ugly banter, is traced back to Bigg Boss season 5 when the two hurled accusations at each other. In that particular episode, Pooja Missra was called 'violent' by other contestants, as the former-actor broke a plastic broom to scare Shonali Nagrani. Later, Missra indulged in an ugly verbal banter with actor Mahek Chahal and Laxmi Narayan, when they confronted her. However, Pooja Missra was given a second opportunity by Bigg Boss, and she escaped on-spot eviction from the show. Take a look at the video which originated the meme:

'Pooja, What is this behaviour' memes:

"Pooja, what is this behaviour?" ft. Kim Seokjin aka Jin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope from BTS. 🤠



(I know I am pretty late with this meme but I just had to do it because this is lowkey iconic but my editing isn't. I hope you still enjoy this😔) pic.twitter.com/QIiqMa19rM — BornToSlay 💜 (@BornToSlay_gurl) July 27, 2019

Hahahahahhahahahahahahahahha 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭 .. CRYINNNN ... BRILLIANT !! — The Lampard Bounce (@TailorConte) June 18, 2019

uhh miss pooja really needs to chill pic.twitter.com/EZVWpFjUO2 — n ☃️ (@NEH4S) April 28, 2019

