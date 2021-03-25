Tequila Golgappa To Spinach Samosa: What's On Priyanka Chopra's NYC Restaurant's Desi Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to launch her new restaurant, Sona in New York City, USA. Ahead of the opening, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Sona restaurant took to their official Instagram handle and reposted images of influencers, family and close friends visiting the restaurant. Here, we can spot interesting innovation in the food menu. Having said that, let us take a look at what all is served at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' restaurant in New York.

A look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' restaurant menu

Mango Passion Sorbet

Image Source - Sona's Instagram Stories

The American journalist, Alina Cho was spotted having dinner at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Sona. The former posted an Instagram story to share her order. She ordered a Mango Passion Sorbet and desert, Sona Chocolate Gateaux.

Golgappa with Tequila Shots and Chilli Margarita

Image Source - Sona's Instagram Stories

Rock Shrimp Koliwada with Mango Pickle Aioli & Spinach, Goat Cheese Samosa

Image Source - Sona's Instagram Stories

Food blogger Dara Pollak also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her dining table at Sona. She was seen ordering several dishes for the table. Her order at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' restaurant in New York included Golgappa Shots, Chilli Margarita, Rock Shrimp Koliwada with Mango Pickle Aioli and Spinach & Goat Cheese Samosa.

Image Source - Sona's Instagram Stories

Sona Chocolate Gateaux

Image Source - Sona's Instagram Stories

Kofta Korma

As mentioned in Sona's Instagram post, this is one of Chef Hari Nayak's signature items on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' restaurant menu. This is an Indian dish with a twist added to it. Sona describes it as "Kofta Korma [Dancing Ewe Farms Ricotta Dumpling in Cashew Sauce] accompanied by Chili Cheese Naan".

On March 6, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak-peek into her new restaurant. She shared pictures of the pooja ceremony at the restaurant. Sharing these pictures on social media, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said,

I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!

Promo image source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

