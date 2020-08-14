Take A Look At 'Tere Naam' Cast's Net Worth As The Film Clocks 17 Years; Read Details

Tere Naam released on August 15, 2003. Starring Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla, Ravi Kishan and Sachin Khedekar in the leading roles, Tere Naam follows the life of Radhey Mohan and how his problems arise after he falls in love with a girl named Nirjara. Take a look at the Tere Naam cast's net worth.

'Tere Naam' cast net worth

Salman Khan

As per a report published in filmsiyappa.com, Salman’s net worth is estimated to be $ 360 million as of 2020. Converted in rupees, Salman Khan’s net worth becomes Rs 26,93,89,80,000 (Rs 2,693 crores). The report further adds that Salman’s annual income was Rs 165 crores in 2019, which has now crossed 200 crores in 2020. Salman Khan is very fond of cars and has an Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Range Rover, Lamborghini, Mercedes in his collection, suggests the report. Take a look:

Bhumika Chawla’s net worth:

As per a report published in heightweighnetworth.com, Bhumika Chawla’s net worth is estimated to be around $21 million (Rs 157 crores) as of 2020. In her career, Bhumika has worked for over 55 movies, most successful ones being Tere Naam with Salman Khan and MSD: The Untold Story with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor is currently gearing up for her next film, Kannai Nambathey.

Sachin Khedekar’s net worth

As per a report published in gdatamart.com, actor Sachin Khedekar’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $3 Million to $7 Million (Rs 22 crores- 52.44 crores) as of 2020. In his career, Sachin Khedekar has worked in more than 130 Marathi and Hindi movies, most successful ones being Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Singham. The actor currently lives in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Ravi Kishan’s net worth

As per a report published in acknowledge.com, Ravi Kishan’s Khedekar’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 16.72 crores. The actor has worked in many Bhojpuri and Hindi films in his career, most successful one being Phir Hera Pheri with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Kishan currently serves as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur.

(Image credits: Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla, Sachin Khedekar, Ravi Kishan Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

