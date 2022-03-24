Last Updated:

Terror Linked-liberals Against The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Bats For Genocide Museum

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri has called for the creation of a genocide museum in India, and added that he would personally work on it.

Vivek Agnihotri has become a household name with the success of his latest film The Kashmir Files. The director has been at the forefront as the film received praises galore and also created a record by emerging as the highest-grossing film during the COVID-19 era. He has also hit out at the criticism towards him and his film as one section has accused the movie of being a 'propaganda' or 'hate' movie.

Amid the flak, Vivek had made his intentions clear that his only purpose to make the film was to throw light on the oppression of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The 48-year-old has now slammed the 'liberals', accusing them of having terrorism links, and journalists who have opposed his film. He added that he was working towards the creation of a genocide museum.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri slams those linked with 'terrorism', seeks genocide museum

Vivek Agnihotri, in a recent interview, hit out at the criticism against the movie by saying, "Liberals associated with terrorism are opposing this film. Some journalists used to support terrorism and glorify terrorism."

He added, "New India won’t tolerate this. Today we are having a zero-tolerance policy."

A highlight of the release of The Kashmir Files has been the scenes of people, from Kashmiri Pandits family, who have got emotional with the scenes they witnessed on screen. The film has managed to strike a chord among the audiences, who witnessed an adaptation of the crime against Kashmiri Pandits that took place in 1990.

To make more people aware of similar incidents, Vivek said, "A genocide museum should be built in India. It should support those who are persecuted. After a few days, I will work on the idea of a genocide museum."

The Kashmir Files earns praises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come out in support of the movie, hitting out at the 'conspiracy' against the film. Home Minister Amit Shah, and many others from the political community have praised, and some have also met the members of the cast and crew. Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Mukesh Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor have been some of the celebrities who have praised the movie.   

