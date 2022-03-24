'The Kashmir Files' Box Office, Day 13: Movie Beats 'Sooryavanshi' To Establish Record

After a record-breaking run, The Kashmir Files is witnessing a drop at the box office. The movie, which earned double-digit figures for 10 days in a row, was back in single-digit figures, like its first two days. However, there is good news too, as the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty-starrer has established a record.

It has beaten Sooryavanshi to become the highest-grossing film of the COVID-19 pandemic era. The film based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits is also set to enter the Rs 200-crore club on Thursday.

The Kashmir Files day 13 box office

The Kashmir Files, as per a report on Box Office India, earned around Rs 8 crore on Wednesday. This was the first time it had gone below Rs 10 crore on a day, after around Rs 15 crore on day 3, the first Sunday, after which it earned Rs 15 crore again, Rs 18-19 crore for a few days and then growing to Rs 24-26 crore range at the end of the second weekend.

The start of the weekdays in the second week, however, witnessed a drop for the movie, as it earned Rs 12.40 crore and Rs 10.25 crore on Monday and Tuesday.

The total collections now stand at Rs 198 crore, which has beaten Sooyavanshi's lifetime India collections of around Rs 195 crore.

On Thursday, it will be two years after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that a film would enter the Rs 200-crore club. The Rs 300-crore club, which some had predicted for the film, seemed far-fetched at the moment.

The movie still has some way to go forward, but the release of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next RRR, could derail its glorious run. The film, apart from boasting high-octane action sequences, also bring Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt with Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

First Rs 200-crore hit for The Kashmir Files team members

The Kashmir Files will be the first Rs 200-crore hit for Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty. Other members of the cast like Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, director Vivek Agnihotri, among others will be enjoying their first film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark itself.