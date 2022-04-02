Abhishek Bachchan is all set to wow the audience with his politician avatar in the upcoming film, Dasvi. The upcoming social drama is touted to be an ode to the importance of education. As the film is less than a week away from its release, its makers recently dropped another track, Thaan Liya, from its album. The latest track is a motivational anthem and has been released a few weeks before the annual 10th and 12th board examinations, that will take place across the country.

The makers of Dasvi recently released its motivational anthem, the Thaan Liya song from its album. The song features Abhishek Bachchan as an imprisoned politician, who decides not to take back his position as the Chief Minister until he cracks his 10th standard examination. The track further follows how a student works hard and goes through while preparing for an examination. It catches the right amount of emotions of a student before exams.

Sharing the new song, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Unche rahenge humare kad se humare iraade." "ThaanLiya, the motivational anthem from Dasvi is out now!" he added. The new track is crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and Tanishkaa Sanghvi, while Ashish Pandit has penned its lyrics. The musician duo Sachin-Jigar has provided the song's music.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the film's dancing number Macha Macha Re, featuring Abhishek Bachchan shaking a leg in his politician avatar. Ahead of the film's release, the song has already become a hit and is topping music buff's playlists. The dancing number was crooned by Mika Singh, Divya Kumar, and the famous musician duo Sachin-Jigar.

Details about Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen portraying a politician named Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the upcoming film Dasvi, who goes to jail due to his foul practices. Inside the prison, he decides to appear for the 10th standard examination and works hard towards his goal. The film will also see Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur as Bachchan's co-leads. The movie is scheduled to release on April 7 on Jio Cinema and Netflix. Ahead of the film's release, Abhishek Bachchan is already garnering praise after showcasing his ace acting skills in the movie's trailer.

Image: Instagram/@bachchan