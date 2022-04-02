Last Updated:

Watch | 'Thaan Liya' Song Features Abhishek Bachchan In Shoes Of Struggling 'Dasvi' Student

The makers of 'Dasvi' recently released its motivational anthem, 'Thaan Liya' from its album, which features the exact emotions of a student before exams.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Dasvi

Image: Instagram/@bachchan


Abhishek Bachchan is all set to wow the audience with his politician avatar in the upcoming film, DasviThe upcoming social drama is touted to be an ode to the importance of education. As the film is less than a week away from its release, its makers recently dropped another track, Thaan Liya, from its album. The latest track is a motivational anthem and has been released a few weeks before the annual 10th and 12th board examinations, that will take place across the country.

The makers of Dasvi recently released its motivational anthem, the Thaan Liya song from its album. The song features Abhishek Bachchan as an imprisoned politician, who decides not to take back his position as the Chief Minister until he cracks his 10th standard examination. The track further follows how a student works hard and goes through while preparing for an examination. It catches the right amount of emotions of a student before exams. 

Sharing the new song, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Unche rahenge humare kad se humare iraade." "ThaanLiya, the motivational anthem from Dasvi is out now!" he added. The new track is crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and Tanishkaa Sanghvi, while Ashish Pandit has penned its lyrics. The musician duo Sachin-Jigar has provided the song's music. 

READ | 'Dasvi': Here's how Yami Gautam aced her Haryanvi accent for Abhishek Bachchan co-starrer

Earlier, the makers unveiled the film's dancing number Macha Macha Re, featuring Abhishek Bachchan shaking a leg in his politician avatar. Ahead of the film's release, the song has already become a hit and is topping music buff's playlists. The dancing number was crooned by Mika Singh, Divya Kumar, and the famous musician duo Sachin-Jigar.

READ | 'Dasvi' first single 'Macha Macha Re' shows Abhishek Bachchan shaking leg as a politician

Details about Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen portraying a politician named Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the upcoming film Dasvi, who goes to jail due to his foul practices. Inside the prison, he decides to appear for the 10th standard examination and works hard towards his goal. The film will also see Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur as Bachchan's co-leads. The movie is scheduled to release on April 7 on Jio Cinema and Netflix. Ahead of the film's release, Abhishek Bachchan is already garnering praise after showcasing his ace acting skills in the movie's trailer.

READ | 'Dasvi': Nimrat Kaur opens up on how she prepared for her role; says 'It was challenging'

Image: Instagram/@bachchan

READ | Abhishek Bachchan's prank on 'Dasvi' students on April Fool's Day gets hilarious responses
READ | Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' screening attended by mom Jaya Bachchan along with fellow MPs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Dasvi, Thaan Liya song, Abhishek Bachchan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND