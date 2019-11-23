Thalaivi Teaser Video: Kangana Ranaut Aces Late Politician J Jayalalithaa's Look-watch

Thalaivi is the most anticipated film of 2020 as actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray the character of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in the biopic helmed by director Vijay. The Queen actor has been in the news of late for her diligent and earnest preparation for the role. The actor has left no stone unturned in moulding herself for the role and it is evident in the video of the first look of Thalaivi which the makers have shared earlier today.

Take a look at the video:

Read | Amitabh Bachchan Crowns Kangana Ranaut As 'Number 1 Actress', Rangoli Replies

Kangana Ranaut's new film Thalaivi will trace the journey of the late politician's career and life. Kangana can be seen as an aspiring actor in the first look as she dances her way at an apparent indoor film location. The actor is later seen in the garb of the late politician as she looks almost unrecognizable in a dark green cape with a border.

Read | Kangana Ranaut Begins Shooting For Jayalalitha Biopic 'Thalaivi'

Thalaivi is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2020, and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the movie will also feature Roja actor Arvind Swami who will play the role of late Tamil superstar and former chief minister M G Ramachandran in the film. Kangana Ranaut has gone through rigorous Bharatnatyam training as well as the Tamil language learning sessions to prepare for this ambitious role.

Read | Kangana Ranaut Finds It Difficult To Learn Tamil For Her Next Project 'Thalaivi'?

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

Read | Kangana Ranaut's Team Reveals Panga Trailer To Be Out In December

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.