Amitabh Bachchan Crowns Kangana Ranaut As 'Number 1 Actress', Rangoli Replies

Amitabh Bachchan in a recent episode of popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati was all praise for actress Kangana Ranaut. The incident happened when the actress featured in one of the questions. Bachchan asked "Which actress’s voice is this?" with the options Ameesha Patel, Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta, and Kriti Sanon, and once the answer was revealed, Big B said "Kangana Ranaut Ji is a very beautiful, number one and famous artist. She has won many awards including National Awards and Filmfare Awards.". Thanking Amitabh Bachchan for his words, Rangoli said that it is quite 'kind and gracious' of the actor to acknowledge small-town girls' efforts in a big industry.

READ: Kangana Ranaut And Rangoli Chandel Celebrate Brother's Engagement

Rangoli replies

Very kind and gracious of @SrBachchan to acknowledge a small town girls efforts in this big Industry 🙏 https://t.co/PCRf163qdp — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 22, 2019

READ: Amitabh Bachchan At The IIFI 2019 Event: 'Coming To Goa Has Always Been Like Coming Home'

Ranaut made her debut with 2006 film, Gangster, for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Ranaut has featured in several successful films like Queen, Woh Lamhe, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, the romantic comedy sequels- Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She also appeared in a Tamil film named Dhaam Dhoom. Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the movie, Judgementall Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Falls For A Fake Video On Twitter, Netizens Tell Him The Truth

Big B's future projects:

The actor has a plethora of projects lined up ahead of him. However, his two main projects- Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Jhund opposite Akash Thosar- have been wrapped into a controversy. While the makers of the former have asked the female lead of the film, Kriti Kharbanda to exit due to her 'tantrums', the second is embroiled in a legal power tussle, wherein a filmmaker has sent a legal notice both to Big-B, and the director of Jhund. Apart from these two, the actor will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy among others. It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan At The IIFI 2019 Event: 'Coming To Goa Has Always Been Like Coming Home'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.