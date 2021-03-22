'Thalaivi': Kangana Ranaut Shows Body Transformation In New Pics Ahead Of Trailer Launch

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is excitedly looking forward to the trailer launch of her upcoming political drama Thalaivi, took to Twitter and treated fans with new stills from the film. Apart from sharing a few stills, the actress also took a stroll down memory lane and spoke about undergoing a massive transformation for the role.

Kangana Ranaut shares stills from Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut will be launching the trailer on her birthday March 23. While giving a glimpse of what her fans can expect from the trailer and the biopic, the Tanu Weds Manu actress wrote, "Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, the wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.” In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen in a pair of yellow shorts with a floral top. In another still, she is seen wearing a golden ensemble for a dance number. The third still seems to be from the time when Jayalalithaa was a politician where she can be seen greeting the audience at a rally.

In February, Kangana spoke at lengths about her “massive transformation" and the kind of range she has displayed as a performer in Thalaivi. She even compared herself with Hollywood stars Meryll Streep and Gal Gadot in a couple of tweets. "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad (sic)." In the next tweet, she wrote, "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad (sic)."

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021



Apart from this, the makers of the film on March 21, released a new still featuring Arvind Swamy in the role of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MGR. Kangana took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Jayalalithaa and MGR were the magical duo on screen, a couple who people could not get enough for years to come. Know their story in Thalaivi. Trailer out in 2 days." [sic]

Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement. From learning Bharatnatyam, Tamil, or spending hours on getting Jayalalithaa’s mannerisms right, Kangana has prepped intensively for the film. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.