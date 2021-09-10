'Thalaivii': AIADMK Demands Deletion Of ‘not Factual’ Scenes About MGR, Jayalalithaa

AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has objected to several references about the party stalwarts - the late MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in the recently released multi-lingual biopic titled Thalaivii. The party wanted such scenes to be deleted. Senior AIADMK leader and former minister, D Jayakumar said such references were not 'factual' and insisted that barring them the film was a 'well-made' one with a lot of effort put in. He added Thalaivii will receive a good response both from the party supports and the general audience.

According to a PTI report, one scene that shows Ramachandran seeking a Minister post in the first DMK government and being denied by the late M Karunanidhi, senior AIADMK leader, D Jayakumar asserted that the yesteryear matinee idol-turned-politician was 'never after such posts.' Jayakumar watched the AL Vijay-helmed film at a cinema theatre recently. Jayakumar said while pictures of MGR undergoing treatment carried in party posters after he was shot at, allegedly by the late actor M R Radha, played a vital role in DMK’s victory, Annadurai subsequently wanted to make Ramachandran a minister, which he refused but was later made deputy chief of Small Savings, a newly created post.

MGR was a part of the DMK, under its founder the late CN Annadurai and unseated the Congress in the 1967 elections. He went on to become the first regional party to head the state in independent India. However, he later separated when Karunanidhi headed the party and launched his AIADMK in the year 1972. The DMK chief succeeded Annadurai as Chief Minister post his death in 1969.

Jayakumar added that the biopic portrayed as if Ramachandran had sought a Minister's post after Annadurai's demise when Karunanidhi took over the mantle. He said that it is not 'true.' He said that MGR had proposed Karunanidhi's candidature for the Minister's post-Annadurai's death.

Jayakumar stated that it would be 'better' if the scene was deleted. Other scenes such as Jayalalithaa claiming to be in touch with the late Prime Ministers - Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi without MGR’s knowledge gave an impression as if she was going against him as well as another scene that shows Ramachandran 'belittling' her also were 'not true.' He requested these scenes to be removed. Jayakumar turned nostalgic after watching the film as he recalled that he had 'travelled' with J Jayalalithaa since the year 1982. He added that the film is 'well-made' and that if 'some of the scenes were deleted,' it will become a 'big hit.'

Thalaivii is a biographical film that depicts the life journey of the late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. It stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular roles with Aravind Swamy and Nassar, among others. Jayalalithaa passed away in December 2016 after 75 days of hospitalisation.

