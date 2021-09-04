'Thalaivii': Kangana Ranaut Bares Regal Look For 'Nain Bandhe' Song Launch In Chennai

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set for the launch of the song Nain Bandhe Naino Se from her upcoming film, Thalaivii. The actor took to Instagram to share an elegant picture of herself as she gears up for the launch of the song. Thalaivii will be based on the life of Jayalalithaa, who will be played by Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut gears up for launch of Nain Bandhe Naino Se

Kangana Ranaut posted a stunning picture of herself on Instagram on Saturday. She mentioned in the caption that she was ‘all set’ for the launch of her upcoming song in Chennai. She wrote, “All set for Thalaivii song Nain Bandhe launch in Chennai ❤️”

In a media statement, Kangana Ranaut has earlier shared her experience of filming for Nain Bandhe Naino Se, as it was the first time she has learnt the dance form, Bharatnatyam. Speaking about it she said, “This song challenged me to learn a new art form- Bharatnatyam. Jaya maa was a trained dancer and playing her, I had to look believable in my craft on screen. Taking up new challenges makes me stronger, so I took up the task to learn this traditional dance form.” She also mentioned that she had put in several hours to perfect the dance. She said, “With innumerable hours of rehearsals, practice and finally the shoot, we have offered our sweat and blood with Nain Bandhe Naino Se and I'm thrilled to present the song to the world.”

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Jayalalithaa

Ahead of the release of Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to Jayalalithaa at her memorial, which is in Marina Beach in Chennai. The actor donned an orange saree and wore a choker too. She could be seen placing flowers and bowing down to Jayalalithaa with respect.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Kangana Ranaut pays tribute at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai, ahead of the release of her film 'Thalaivii', that is based on the former CM. pic.twitter.com/Wb1puvjpgU — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

Thalaivii is set to release on September 10 but is having a hard time finding outlets for its theatrical shows. Kangana Ranaut was most recently in the news after she spoke about the ongoing multiplex controversy. The actor mentioned that makers of the upcoming film turned down offers from OTT platforms to support theatres, as they faced a loss during the pandemic. However, theatres did not return the favour. The actor called out multiplex conglomerate owners for forming groups.

(Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut-Instagram)