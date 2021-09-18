'Thalaivii': Kangana Ranaut Receives Appreciation Letter From Former Himachal Pradesh CM

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her official Instagram handle to inform her fans and followers that the former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shanta Kumar has praised her performance after watching her recently released biopic, Thalaivii. The actor dropped a snip of the statement sent to her by the ex-CM of the Northern Indian state.

Kangana Ranaut also called him 'one of the greatest politicians ever' and stated that she considers it her 'biggest award and reward.' Read on to know more.

Kangana Ranaut gets an appreciation letter from Ex-CM of Himachal Pradesh

The appreciation letter sent by the Himachal Pradesh former CM Shanta Kumar was penned in the Hindi language. The letter translates, "Yesterday, along with friends and family, I watched your movie Thalaivii. I am happy to see you achieve new heights in your acting career and I also feel proud to witness our Himachal's daughter's achievement."

"Your last words in the film, 'Remember one thing if you consider me your mother, you will find a place in my heart. And if you consider me just a woman...,' these words are still ringing in my ears. I am happy as well as thrilled at the same time," he continued. The letter concluded, "Remember, God has sent you to do something unprecedented and extraordinary in the field of acting. You have to endorse India's national heritage site through acting. Related to this, I want to tell you something. In the future, take some time from your schedule to visit home, so that we can meet. Once again, congratulations and sending you love and warm wishes."

Sharing the letter, the Queen star penned, "Special letter from Ex Cm of Himachal Pradesh… Shri Shanta Kumar ji.. This kind of love and appreciation coming from one of the greatest politicians ever on a film based on a politician’s life is my biggest award and reward. Thank you sir." As soon as the post was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to congratulate her.

Helmed by AL Vijay, Thalaivii depicts the life journey of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and actor J Jayalalithaa. Backed by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri The plot showcases her journey from being an emerging star to changing the face of politics in Tamil Nadu as 'Amma.' Along with Ranaut, the ensemble of the cast also features actors like Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, and Jisshu Sengupta in essential roles.

Image: ANI/ PTI