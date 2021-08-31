'Thalaivii': Kangana Ranaut's Jayalalithaa Biopic Passed By CBFC With 'U' Certificate

The industry is currently buzzing with anticipation for Kangana Ranaut's forthcoming political thriller film titled Thalaivii. Billed as an ode to the leading South Indian actor Jayalalithaa, the movie traces her journey of emerging as a South superstar to changing the face of politics in Tamil Nadu as 'Amma'. In the latest development regarding the film, the movie has now been passed with a favourable certification by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii certification by CBFC

With the release date inching closer, the anticipation for Jayalalithaa's biopic starring Kangana Ranaut is off the roof. In an exciting development regarding the film, the Central Board of Film Certification has passed the Hindi version of the film with a 'U' (unrestricted public exhibition) certificate. Earlier, the Tamil version of Thaliavii was also passed with a 'U' certificate by the board.

More on Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii

Scheduled to be released on September 10, the film will receive a theatrical release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The audience witnessed a glimpse into the movie through its intriguing trailer depicting the varied stages of Jayalalithaa's life. From recreating the sets of the 60s and 70s South cinema to mincing no words to depict her controversial yet powerful political journey. The movie also shows her most celebrated on and off-screen chemistry with M G Ramachandran, played by Arvind Swamy.

Fueling the anticipation of the fans, the actor shared a look into the movie by dropping a romantic single 'Teri Aankhon Mein' featuring Arvind Swamy. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Ranaut wrote, ''#TeriAankhonMein beautifully captures the essence of falling in love. Relive the magical era of Jayalalithaa-MGR with the romantic tunes of #TeriAankhonMein #UnthanKangalilEnnadiyo''

Thalaivii is scheduled for a theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on September 10. Helmed by Vijay, the movie sheds a light on the journey of Jayalalitha, from a 16-year old debutante and the emergence of the superstar of Tamil Cinema to becoming the face of Tami Nadu politics to get the title of 'Amma'. The political thriller is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. Thaliavii is presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films.

