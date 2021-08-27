'Thalaivii' Song 'Teri Aankhon Mein' Teaser Out; Full Song Release On Monday, Says Kangana

After announcing the new date of the theatrical release, the filmmakers of Thalaivii have shared the teaser of the film's first romantic song titled Teri Aankhon Mein on Monday. The makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer biopic have also announced the song will be releasing on Monday, August 30. The short video of Teri Aankhon Mein gives glimpses of a beautiful portrayal of Jayalalithaa and MGR's on-screen romance. Watch the video below.

Thalaivii's Teri Aankhon Mein song's teaser unveiled

Teri Aankhon Mein's teaser gives a sneak peek into the romantic track that traces the on-screen chemistry of the South Indian cinematic legends, Jayalalithaa and MGR. It also sheds light on their unspoken real-life relationship. Teri Aankhon Mein unravels the relationship between Jayalalithaa and MGR as her mentor and lover.

The romantic track features Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami portraying the iconic pairing of the South Indian's film industry's biggest superstars. The melodious song is crooned by Prajakta Shukre and Armaan Malik, while the music is composed by G V Prakash Kumar. Irshad Kamil has penned the romantic song's lyrics.

Kangana Ranaut, too, took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled the teaser of the melodious song. She penned, "#TeriAankhonMein beautifully captures the essence of falling in love. Relive the magical era of Jayalalithaa-MGR with the romantic tunes of #TeriAankhonMein #UnthanKangalilEnnadiyo #NeeKannulloEmunnado. Full song out on Monday!"

Earlier released, Chali Chali song has only feature Kangana Ranaut as young Jayalalithaa, who was a stellar actor. Thalaivii depicts the journey of Jayalalithaa from being an iconic actor to a dynamic political leader of India. Alongside Ranaut and Swami, the film also features Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj and others. Ranaut will be seen playing Jayalalithaa. Helmed by AL Vijay, the film is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

The film was slated for release in the month of April this year. However, owing to the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown, the release was postponed. Now that theatres in many states have reopened with 50 per cent occupancies, the film is all set to release in theatres on September 10, 2021.

Image Credit: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM