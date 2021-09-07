Thalaivii's 'Hai Kamaal' Song Out: Kangana Ranaut Traces Jayalalithaa's Rise In Politics

Ahead of Thalaivii's theatrical release, makers of the biographical drama have released a new song titled Hai Kamaal. The song features Kangana Ranaut as she traces the rise of J Jayalalitha in politics. The upcoming film is based on the life of J Jayalalithaa, an actress and politician who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Thalaivii's new song 'Hai Kamaal' out

Thalaivii is all set to release in the theatres on September 10. Ahead of the movie release, the makers released a new song titled Hai Kamaal. The song was also released in two other South Indian languages titled Unakaana Ulagam and Kumari Idhi Nee Daari. The film's official Instagram handle shared a motion poster of the song and wrote, "With her high spirits and determination, she made her way to the hearts of the people. Tune into #Hai Kamaal #Unakaana Ulagam #KumariIdhi Nee Daari song out today!."

Kangana Ranaut in an interview with Tried & Refused Productions on YouTube opened up about the challenges she faced while portraying the role of Jayalalitha on the silver screen. The Queen actor said, "Jayalalithaa is larger than life figure, there is no doubt about it and anyone who gets the opportunity to live up to her even on the silver screen is fortunate. But for me, there were quite a few obstacles, firstly the makers wanted to trace Jayalalithaa's character from age 16 to 42, and when they approached me I was already 32 and just by gaining weight I couldn't look older. So I thought to myself that 'did I miss the bus?' or 'can I still do it?' and there were many doubts in me about it. But the offer was too tempting and I did not let the doubts creep into me."

The actor recently took to her Instagram story and urged the Maharashtra Government to open the theatres so that Thalaivii could be released in Hindi. Ranaut took this issue to Instagram and wrote, "In Maharashtra restaurants, hotels, offices, local trains everything is open but movie theatres are shut because of Covid, according to Maharashtra Government Covid only and exclusively spreads in the movie theatres."

(Image Credits: Thalaivii's Instagram)