'Thank God': Trouble For Ajay Devgn-starrer Escalates Again; Chitragupta Trust Seeks Ban

Ever since the trailer of the upcoming movie 'Thank God' has been dropped by the makers, the film has been subjected to controversy. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, triggered anger among people for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

People objected to the trailer that showed Lord Chitragupta, who calculates everyone's sins and merits after death portrayed in modern costumes. Adding to the recent controversy and the legal drama surrounding the film, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, demanding a ban on the release of 'Thank God' in theatres, and OTT platforms.

Plea demanding ban on upcoming film 'Thank God'

As per the documents accessed by Republic Media Network, the petition has been filed on behalf of Shree Chitragupta Welfare Trust stating that Lord Chitragupta has been insulted in the film. A part of the petition read that the film consists of 'derogatory expressions, acts, statements, dialogues, and insulting images, videos in and around the character of Lord Chitragupta played by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn which is evident from the trailer release."

The petition further added that the film violates Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 as well as Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution of India. "It is respectfully submitted that the release of the said movie in theatres/cinema halls all over India and/or on the OTT platform would not only harm and cause injury to the sentiment of the trust but also crores of people of Kayastha community and Hindus and could cause chaos and thus, peace and harmony in the country could be disturbed," the filed petition read. Actor Ajay Devgan, along with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), director Indra Kumar, and producer Bhushan Kumar has been made parties in the petition. As the film is just weeks away from its release, it is escalated trouble for the entire team.

Thank God controversy

Previously, amid rising controversy surrounding the film, MP's education minister Vishvas Sarang penned a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to ban the upcoming movie. The Minister drew Thakur's attention to the recently released trailer of Thank God and mentioned that the film has an inappropriate depiction of the Hindu deity Chitragupta, who accompanies the God of death Yama, as per Hindu mythology.

Other than this, a UP-based advocate Himanshu Srivastava had also filed a complaint and demanded the court for summoning and punishing the cast and makers of the film. The advocate stated that 'Lord Chitragupta is depicted wrongly in the film' while hurting religious sentiments.

Image: Instagram/@AjayDevgn