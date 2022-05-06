'Thar': Anupam Kher Lauds Anil Kapoor-Harsh Varrdhan Starrer; Calls Film 'intriguing'

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor starrer Thar premiered on Netflix on 6 May 2022. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role with Jitendra Joshi, Akshay Oberoi, Satish Kaushik and Mukti Mohan taking on pivotal roles. The film follows the journey of Siddharth, an antique dealer through a remote village in Rajasthan that has been rocked by a series of violent killings.

Ahead of its release, the makers of the film hosted a special screening for the industry friends in Mumbai. The event had in attendance, notable actors like Sanjana Sanghi, Alaya F, Saiyami Kher, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shonali Bose, Anupam Kher, and others. Recently, after watching the film, actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handle and penned his thoughts on the same.

Anupam Kher reviews Anil Kapoor's Thar

On Friday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from the screening of Thar. In the photo, the trio including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were all smiles as they posed together. Sharing the picture, Anupam Kher hailed the cast of the film and called its storyline 'intriguing'. He wrote in the caption, "Watched #Thar!! Excellent!! Very Unique presentation of an unconventional story. Beautifully shot. Intriguing! Very good performances by the whole cast. My friend and Veteran @satishkaushik2178 is superb. My other best friend @anilskapoor is mind-blowing and wonderfully restrained! But it @harshvarrdhankapoor who is the heart of the film. Congratulations cast and crew!! 😍👏 @netflix_in"

Anil Kapoor & Anupam Kher go on 'movie date'

Earlier Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring him and Anil Kapoor involved in a fun conversation with each other. He captioned the post, ''Went to the theatre after many many years with my dearest friend @anilskapoor to watch @ssrajamouli #RRR. This hilarious conversation is before the film. Have fun & Enjoy. 😎🎬😎🤣 #Friends #JoyOfCinema."

For the unversed, Thar is helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and is inspired by Western noir genres. It is bankrolled by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC).

