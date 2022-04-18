'Thar' Trailer: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan's Faceoff In Thriller Will Leave Fans On Edge

Actor Anil Kapoor is back on the OTT platform with yet another intriguing drama Thar. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar starring Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik is set to premiere on May 6 on Netflix. Just days ahead of the premiere, makers released the much-awaited trailer while giving a glimpse into the nail-biting performance of the entire star cast.

The trailer of the upcoming film Thar showcases the terrific performances by the father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, legendary actor Satish Kaushik and the versatile Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth... will that encounter be the only one? The mix of intriguing characters, thrilling plotline, and picturesque view of arid deserts will keep the audience on the edge of their seats till the end.

Thar trailer out now

Real-life friends Anil and Satish’s camaraderie in the film is the highlight. The two playing cops look appropriate for the role and their bond makes the trailer more special. Anil shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other. #TharOnNetflix.”

Talking about working with his son, Anil Kapoor who is ecstatic about the film said, “I love working with young and new talent and with Thar bringing onboard young actors and filmmakers it gives me a completely different perspective on films. Returning to Netflix after AK vs AK and the audiences across the globe it traveled to, I can’t wait for Thar to premiere on the streaming service and for it to reach people across continents since it’s a unique story that audiences anywhere will enjoy."

On the other hand, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor too is excited to be sharing the screen space with his father for the upcoming project. Calling it a blessing, he said, “The wait is almost over and we’re very excited to be handing our Film over to audiences all over the world. We’ve paid attention to the little details and they have added up to create a world and a narrative that is unique. Netflix is the perfect platform for Thar to reach audiences globally who will connect with the film. Thar is set in the 1980s and revolves around Siddharth, who is played by HarshVarrdhan Kapoor.

IMAGE: Twitter/@AnilKapoor