'Thar' Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Anil Kapoor & Harshvarrdhan's Ace Performance

Anil Kapoor is all set to astound the audience with his gripping performance in the forthcoming Netflix film Thar. The actor is back on the OTT platform and will share the screen space with his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor this time. While the film is now a few weeks away before its release, the OTT platform recently dropped its intriguing trailer and fueled the excitement among fans.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the makers and cast of Thar recently shared the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film. The film's trailer gave a glimpse into the nail-biting performance of the cast and the bewitching storyline. The trailer introduced Harshvarrdhan Kapoor as Siddharth, an antique dealer, who visits a remote village in Rajasthan that has been recently rocked by a series of violent slayings. Anil Kapoor plays a local cop named Surekha Singh, who investigates the crime and meets with Siddharth at a crucial juncture. The trailer followed a mix of a thrilling plotline, various characters and a picturesque view of the Thar desert. While sharing the trailer, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other." While fans were eagerly waiting for the film's trailer, they cannot stop gushing over the father-son duo's performances and the film's plotline.

Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from viewers post the release of Thar trailer. A Twitter user claimed that the upcoming film will be a masterpiece and wrote, "Thar will be Masterpiece Movie..no doubt today I look trailer it's amazing and brilliant acting by Anil sir and Harvardhan damn.. Giving goosebumps." Another user lauded the director and wrote, "What a Trailer this is @rajsinghc!!! Looking Forward to watching THAR." Some also lauded Harshvarrdhan Kapoor for his ace acting skills in the film. A fan wrote, "I Think This Men @HarshKapoor_ Have The Best Film Choice 1st Mirzya Then Bhavesh Jhosi, Fir Ray Now Thar."

Thar stars Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in the lead roles. Fatima Sana Shaikh will play the leading lady while Satish Kaushik will be seen in a pivotal role. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the movie is set to arrive on Netflix on May 6.

